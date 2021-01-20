Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Update

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CYJBF opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. Cargotec has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment provides cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; straddle and shuttle carriers, terminal tractors, yard cranes, ship-to-shore cranes, reachstackers, empty container handlers and forklift trucks, Navis terminal operating systems, and Bromma spreaders.

