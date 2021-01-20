Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) Given a €127.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) has been assigned a €127.00 ($149.41) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AFX. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €111.29 ($130.92).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) alerts:

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) stock traded up €6.90 ($8.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €127.00 ($149.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a 1-year low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a 1-year high of €123.90 ($145.76). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €110.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €104.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.84.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.