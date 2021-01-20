Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZMWY remained flat at $$138.98 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 943. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $146.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.77.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.