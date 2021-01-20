CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,033,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. CarMax comprises approximately 1.9% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.64% of CarMax worth $97,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in CarMax by 153.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $116.43 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $116.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.28.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,849.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

