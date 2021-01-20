Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Stake Lessened by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

