Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrefour has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.58. 124,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.78.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

