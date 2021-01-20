Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carter Bankshares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARE. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 228,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 158,292 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 472.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 33,996 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 63,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARE stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.98. 60,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $21.02.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

