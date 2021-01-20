Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Trading 5.3% Higher

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 496,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 364,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Casa Systems from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $694.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after buying an additional 862,338 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.