Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 717,600 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 912,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBIO shares. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

CBIO traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,726. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.07.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

