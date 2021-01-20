CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 621,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CBIZ stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $27.54. 3,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $52,474.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,541.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $532,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,849.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,300 shares of company stock worth $2,201,261 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 411.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 59,383 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 950.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CBIZ by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,856,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,465,000 after buying an additional 238,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in CBIZ by 17.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

