CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Short Interest Update

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,007,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,259 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

