CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCDBF. TD Securities raised their price objective on CCL Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CCL Industries from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CCL Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CCL Industries from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CCL Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

CCL Industries stock remained flat at $$48.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. CCL Industries has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $48.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

