Ccore Price Up 2% This Week (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Ccore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market cap of $11,870.31 and $49.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00057916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.61 or 0.00547476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00042414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.73 or 0.03909885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015724 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

