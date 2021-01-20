Celer Network (CELR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.03 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $41.58 million and $12.03 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00058084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.21 or 0.00547818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00042624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.30 or 0.03924506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00013124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015882 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

