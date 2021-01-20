Celestica (CLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Celestica has set its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.22-0.28 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.22-$0.28 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Celestica has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

