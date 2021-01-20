Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Cap Reaches $28.96 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $28.96 million and $108,394.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00060620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.92 or 0.00535800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00044545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.68 or 0.03879638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012932 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 28,998,410 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

