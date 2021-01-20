Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.99

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.99 and last traded at $48.29, with a volume of 9948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, 140166 started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $794.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.50 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,549,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,081,000 after buying an additional 89,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 822,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,806,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

