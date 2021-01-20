Chainlink (LINK) Price Tops $20.17

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $20.17 or 0.00057678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $8.10 billion and $3.23 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.84 or 0.00520086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00042133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.02 or 0.03803955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015912 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

