Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Trading 14.7% Higher

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) shares shot up 14.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.30. 1,369,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,783,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market cap of $128.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.84%. The business had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Charah Solutions stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Charah Solutions worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

