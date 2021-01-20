Charles Pellerin Acquires 7,100 Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) insider Charles Pellerin bought 7,100 shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,900.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,684,700.90.

Shares of TSE:TVK opened at C$15.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$297.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.23.

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

