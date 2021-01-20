Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.17

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $143.17 and last traded at $142.98, with a volume of 441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.38.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $246,000.

About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

