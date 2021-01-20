Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,145 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $69.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.27.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

