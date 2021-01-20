Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,800 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 397,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CHMI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,798. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. Research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

In other news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $99,779.12. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 636.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 38.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 19.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHMI. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

