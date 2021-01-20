Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lifted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 168.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.27.

CVX stock opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $115.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

