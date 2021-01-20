China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “China Railway Construction Corporation Limited is engaged in engineering construction while providing project contracting, survey, design and consultation, industrial manufacturing, exploitation of real estate, capital operation and logistics. The Company is also engaged in scientific research, planning, survey, design, constructing, superintending, operating and equipment manufacturing. CRCC designs and constructs plateau railway, high-speed railway, expressway, bridges, tunnels and urban track transportation projects. Its businesses are divided into four major segments, namely: construction operations; survey, design and consultancy operations; manufacturing operations; and other businesses, including real estate development and logistics services that relate to its main businesses. “

CCCGY opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. China Communications Construction has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

About China Communications Construction

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, design, and dredging businesses. The company is involved in the construction of various infrastructure projects, including road and bridge, port, railway, waterway, river basin, tunnel, rail transit, airport, subway, housing, and municipal and environmental projects; and provision of infrastructure design services, such as consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

