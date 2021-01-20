China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Update

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CPHI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. 9,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 240.91% and a negative net margin of 185.75%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Pharma stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.54% of China Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

