China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Shares of CYD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 38,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,633. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the third quarter worth $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

