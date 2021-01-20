Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Update

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Shares of LDSVF opened at $9,602.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9,348.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8,536.80. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1-year low of $6,428.00 and a 1-year high of $9,880.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LDSVF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

