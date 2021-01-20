Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $105.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.20. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $110.18. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,123,001.00. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,507,000 after acquiring an additional 117,116 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after acquiring an additional 185,553 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 431,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 299,394 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,323,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,993,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

