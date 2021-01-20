Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.63.

NYSE:CB opened at $155.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.14.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

