Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is the largest telecommunications service provider in Taiwan and one of the largest in Asia in terms of revenues. The Company provides fixed line services, including local, domestic long distance and international long distance, wireless services, and Internet and data services, including Internet services, asymmetrical digital subscriber line services and leased line services. “

Chunghwa Telecom stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 95,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 14.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 68,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 19.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

