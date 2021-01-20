Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $217.97

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $217.97 and last traded at $217.29, with a volume of 1170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 140166 raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.622 dividend. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

