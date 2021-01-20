Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,394 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,204,880,000 after acquiring an additional 63,085 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,159,000 after acquiring an additional 241,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,226,000 after acquiring an additional 83,639 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.94.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,371 shares of company stock worth $31,077,824 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.09. 45,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,186. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.01. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $227.25. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

