Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $86.03

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.03 and traded as high as $94.93. Cimpress shares last traded at $93.80, with a volume of 58,733 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.77). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 28.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

