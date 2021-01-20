Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 11.48%.

About Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts.

