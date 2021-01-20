Cindicator One Day Volume Reaches $191,513.00 (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $17.20 million and approximately $191,513.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00056946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.96 or 0.00514258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00041637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,312.51 or 0.03814310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00013018 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00015959 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars.

