Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Increases Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Cintas has raised its dividend payment by 116.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 35 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $322.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $347.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

