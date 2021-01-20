Citigroup Begins Coverage on The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $115.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.43 and its 200 day moving average is $114.06.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.0% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

