Citigroup Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $96.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTZ. B. Riley raised their price target on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.15.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ stock opened at $80.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. MasTec has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $1,332,026.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $4,687,490. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,842,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,863,000 after acquiring an additional 215,886 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 4.2% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 70.9% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.