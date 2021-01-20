Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $1.19 on Monday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.