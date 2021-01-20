Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 6,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTXS. Raymond James decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

In other news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $1,985,900.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,355.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $53,186.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,617.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,896 shares of company stock worth $4,906,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $135.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.29. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

