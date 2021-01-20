Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $135.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.29. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $53,186.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,617.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $1,985,900.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,355.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,896 shares of company stock worth $4,906,861. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

