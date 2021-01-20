Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTXS. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.82. 40,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.29.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $1,985,900.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,355.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total transaction of $259,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,358,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,896 shares of company stock worth $4,906,861. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,085 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

