Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $135.36 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total transaction of $259,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,358,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $1,985,900.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,355.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,896 shares of company stock worth $4,906,861 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

