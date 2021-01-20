Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Down 17.1% in December

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other Civeo news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 77,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $80,155.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 245,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,835.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley J. Dodson sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $129,661.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. New Generation Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 840,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of CVEO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,514. Civeo has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a market cap of $248.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Civeo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

