Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Short Interest Up 17.5% in December

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLNE. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

