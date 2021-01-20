Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Gap Up to $28.15

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.15, but opened at $31.99. Clearfield shares last traded at $33.55, with a volume of 4,697 shares trading hands.

CLFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $436.07 million, a P/E ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $46,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,446.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 21,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $511,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,283. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,249,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

