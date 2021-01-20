Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Up 7.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $17.75. 15,751,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 16,452,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.