Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $22.30 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

