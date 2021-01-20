CloakCoin (CLOAK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15,045.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.42 million and $15,045.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001522 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024417 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,576,827 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

